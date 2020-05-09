At my new job we publish an open source webapp map systems uxing a mix of technologies, we also offer it as SAS. Last Thursday I looked at how our Nginx server was configured TLS wise.



I was thrilled to see the comment in our nginx code saying the configuration had been built using mozilla's ssl config tool. At the same time I was shocked to see that the configuration that dated from early 2018 was completely out of date. Half of the ciphers were gone. So we took a modern config and applied it.



Once done we turned ourselves to the observatory to check out our score, and me and my colleague were disappointed to get an F. So we fixed what we could and added an issue to our product to make it more secure for our users.



We'll also probably add a calendar entry to check our score on a regular basis, as the recommendation will change, our software configuration will change too.