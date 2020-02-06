I've been attending Fosdem since 2004 when I was involved with Camino. I got enticed to come by a post of Tristan. On that particular year I got enrolled by Gerv to check a few mac things. I met Patrick who was working on enigmail, and we became friends. I was hooked - and have only missed Fosdem 2015. Over the years I gave talks. I met new people, made friends. 3 years ago I became a volunteer, by accident and ran the PGP key signing party. I enjoyed being a volunteer, it was fun and gave me an orange T-shirt to grow my collection. So the year after I signed up on volunteers.fosdem.org to help clean up on the Sunday evening. It was my first time attending the fosdem fringe (CentOS dojo and Configuration Management Camp).

2020 was very special: I helped organize the Mozilla dev room (thank you, Anthony and Jean-Yves for letting me be part of that). A few things happened that shortened the number of Volunteers this year. I Managed the room and had the pleasure to introduce speakers and talks. It was very smooth because Robert was directing people to the door where space was available in the auditorium. My two favorites were:

Once the talks were over, I attended the last two talks in the main auditorium Janson. The closing talk and the one remembering 20 year of conference. This later was a hell of a great show thanks MarquisdeGeek (Video is not ready yet).