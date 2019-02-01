10 years ago, today I started working for Mozillamessaging. I was using my own computer until fosdem 2009 during which Davida and I ended up a MediaMarkt in Brussels to buy my Mac (I needed a mac in order to be able to test Linux, Windows and MacOS), so I could properly work as the Thunderbird QA lead. When Mozilla phased out Thunderbird, I asked to join the IT team - my sneaky plan was to manage email but server side. I ended up in the SRE team that got renamed MOC. I've been contributing since probably 1999 (reporting bugs because mozilla wasn't available on my platform of choice). I've changed projects numerous time, The suite -> Camino -> Thunderbird -> IT. I've had 5 bosses. and used bugzilla probably more than what's good for my sanity.